Así lució JLo sin maquillaje en la celebración de sus 49 años

Pasan y pasan los años y Jennifer López sigue intacta y muy sensual, o al menos así lo dejó ver en su reciente publicación de la celebración de su cumpleaños número 49, en la que aparece sin maquillaje y muy radiante.
Jennifer López cumplió 49 años y celebró esta importante fecha en las Bahamas en compañía de su novio Alex Rodríguez, sus hijos Emme, Alexander, y junto a ellos, las dos hijas del exjugador de los New York Yankees Ella y Natasha, producto de su exmatrimonio con Cynthia Scurtis.
En su cuenta de Instagram, JLo mostró a sus millones de seguidores una foto en la que aparece disfrutando con su familia en la playa.
Alex Rodríguez no dejó pasar la ocasión y además de acompañarla en su día, aprovechó para felicitarla en Instagram con una serie de imágenes de sus vacaciones, además de escribirle un emotivo mensaje.
"Cuando éramos niños los cumpleaños eran emocionantes por los regalos que recibíamos. Un bate nuevo, unos zapatos de baile, tal vez un CD nuevo (¡sí, soy viejo!). Veo de primera mano cómo ha cambiado eso para Jennifer y cómo ha encontrado alegría en compartir con los demás. Para alguien que ha estado dando todo lo que tiene los 365 días del año (a nuestros hijos, nuestras familias, al mundo) espero que hoy podamos darle toda la felicidad que se merece. Te quiero mucho Macha 13", escribió Rodríguez en su cuenta.
When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!). I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others. For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13.
So believe it or not I’m just waking up from my birthday celebration last night. It was a small gathering with the kids and some family and a couple of close friends... the day and night was filled with lots of laughter, tears and of course dancing...:) I wanted to write all of you bc I was so delighted and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and birthday wishes you all sent to me yesterday!! I felt soooo incredibly moved and blessed to have you all in my life... thank you to everyone who put together birthday collages, videos and sent bday wishes!! What a lucky girl I am to have such loyal and loving fans and followers... I want you to know I never take any of you for granted I am eternally grateful to ALL of you!! I hope I can always continue to entertain, inspire and share everything I learn with you in every way I can!! Honestly that is the biggest birthday gift God has ever given me!! I love you forever... Jennifer Here are a few pics from the day!!! Have a beautiful one! all photos by: @lacarba
El próximo 27 de julio, se cambian los papeles. Alex Rodríguez celebrará su cumpleaños número 43. ¿Con qué lo sorprenderá Jennifer López?
Redacción NTN24
