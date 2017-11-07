¿Acto de humildad? Paris Hilton visitó Xochimilco para compartir con víctimas del terremoto de México

Noticias | Entretenimiento y Variedades
Entretenimiento y Variedades
EFE
EFE

El domingo la modelo estadounidense Paris Hilton visitó la delegación Xochimilco del sur de la Ciudad de México, aprovechando para compartir con los damnificados del terremoto que sacudió al país el pasado 19 de septiembre.

"Siento mucho lo que pasaron en ese horrible 19 de septiembre, día del terremoto. Mi corazón esta con ustedes y quiero que sepan que pienso en ustedes, los amo y por eso vine hoy a apoyarlos", expresó Hilton en su recorrido por San Gregorio, Xochimilco.

VEA TAMBIÉN→ Shakira suspendió concierto de su gira ‘El Dorado’ en Alemania por problema en sus cuerdas vocales

De igual manera, se vio a la empresaria repartiendo mantas, juguetes, ropa. Además se comprometió a reconstruir siete viviendas y ayudar a más familias. Dejando a un lado la imagen de millonaria narcisista, la socialité posó al lado de todas las personas que le pidieron una foto.

Finalmente, la actriz y su novio, Chris Zylka, visitaron una taquería de la colonia Polanco, una de las más exclusivas de la capital, donde comieron tacos y el postre fue un flan.

Los tuiteros no se hicieron esperar y compararon la visita de la modelo con la de algunos políticos del país.

 

#parishilton

Una publicación compartida por Little Hilton Mana. (@updateparishilton) el

 

Qué tal que “La Paris Hilton” se fue a comer unos taquitos al pastor a Polanco #parishilton

Una publicación compartida por Vaya Vaya (Gerardo Escareño) (@soyvayavaya) el

 

I have been crying and crying all night since I watched #ParisHilton Snapchat story. In case you didn’t know, Paris visited one of the most affected and abandoned communities after the earthquake in Mexico. Those families and kids lost everything, they are living in shelters and its so terrible what they have been going through. Paris went there to hear what the people need, spend time with them, take pictures with whoever asked for one, she talked with the kids and donated lots of pillows and quilts because winter is coming and they really need to be warm, these people have literally been ignored by their representatives and its only a few people that are helping them. This little girl probably doesn’t speak english, but you can see by her face and the way she hugs Paris how happy and protected she feels with her visit, I can sense how she is trying to say THANK YOU and I know Paris knows what all those kisses and hugs from the kids mean, its not common for them to receive help, so you have been truly an angel to them. I have been a huge fan of Paris since I was a little kid, and one of the things that I love the most about her is how sweet and humble she is 😢, no matter where she goes, she always takes the time of her busy schedule to go to a place in need and bring some happiness. Thanks to her visit, the community of Xochimilco has become international news, so proud of Paris for using her voice to help the people that need to be heard the most ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ LOVE YOUUUUUU PARIS!!! You are the greatest ✨✨✨

Una publicación compartida por PARIS SLAYS UR FAV (@parisslaysurfav) el

VEA TAMBIÉN→ ¡De cupido! Tom Hanks ayudó a un hombre a pedirle matrimonio a su novia

Redacción NTN24

Únete a nuestro canal oficial de Telegram aquí http://telegram.me/ntn24

recomendados

 
 