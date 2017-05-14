Autoridades reportan fuerte incendio en una sinagoga en Nueva York, Estados Unidos

Noticias | Internacionales
Referencia Getty Images
Un fuerte incendio se ha presentado en una sinagoga en Nueva York. Los bomberos se encuentran en el lugar tratando de extinguir el fuego.
Por el momento no se han establecido las causas que pudieron haber generado el fuego que está consumiendo el edifico.
Redacción NTN24
.@gigi_nyc BREAKING VIDEO: FDNY battling a 3rd Alarm Fire in a synagogue at 60 Norfolk St in Lower East Side. Heavy fire throughout. pic.twitter.com/B8KmlkE3OW— New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) 14 de mayo de 2017
.@gigi_nyc Manhattan: *3 Alarm Fire* 60 Norfolk St. U/D; 3rd alarm transmitted for heavy fire in a synagogue. pic.twitter.com/O5mZqDGsZk— New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) 14 de mayo de 2017