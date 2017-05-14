Autoridades reportan fuerte incendio en una sinagoga en Nueva York, Estados Unidos

Un fuerte incendio se ha presentado en una sinagoga en Nueva York. Los bomberos se encuentran en el lugar tratando de extinguir el fuego.

Por el momento no se han establecido las causas que pudieron haber generado el fuego que está consumiendo el edifico.

Redacción NTN24

.@gigi_nyc BREAKING VIDEO: FDNY battling a 3rd Alarm Fire in a synagogue at 60 Norfolk St in Lower East Side. Heavy fire throughout. pic.twitter.com/B8KmlkE3OW