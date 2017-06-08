Chris Martin “se enamoró” de la nueva canción de Shakira y lo publica en sus redes sociales

La nueva canción de Shakira ‘Me enamoré’ está consiguiendo tanto éxito que  contagió al vocalista de Coldplay, Chris Martin, y publicó en su Intagram un video bailando el tema de la colombiana que ya acumula más de 800.000 reproducciones.

El video tuvo gran aceptación de la misma Shakira, quien reposteó el video en su cuenta con el mensaje: “Chris, eres lo más”.

Shakira y Coldplay están preparándose para compartir tarima en el festival Global Citizen en Hamburgo el próximo 6 de julio.

Redacción NTN24

