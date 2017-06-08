Chris Martin “se enamoró” de la nueva canción de Shakira y lo publica en sus redes sociales

La nueva canción de Shakira ‘Me enamoré’ está consiguiendo tanto éxito que contagió al vocalista de Coldplay, Chris Martin, y publicó en su Intagram un video bailando el tema de la colombiana que ya acumula más de 800.000 reproducciones.
El video tuvo gran aceptación de la misma Shakira, quien reposteó el video en su cuenta con el mensaje: “Chris, eres lo más”.
Shakira y Coldplay están preparándose para compartir tarima en el festival Global Citizen en Hamburgo el próximo 6 de julio.
hi everybody i hope you are all doing really well wherever you’re reading this in the world. we are very happy to tell you that @shakira will be joining the line up for @glblctzn hamburg on july 6 with a special set with shakira in mind, here are the tracks i am listening to all the time at the moment london grammar- big picture stromae- formidable lana del rey- love and shakira- me enamore see you soon i hope love cm
VEA TAMBIÉN:
Chris Martin invita a un fan al escenario a tocar el piano durante la canción ‘Everglow’ en Alemania
¡Confirmado! U2 traerá su gira ‘The Joshua Tree Tour’ a cinco ciudades de Latinoamérica
Redacción NTN24
Únete a nuestro canal oficial de Telegram aquí http://telegram.me/ntn24