El actor australiano Hugh Jackman muestra un adelanto de su trabajo en Colombia

El actor australiano Hugh Jackman dejó ver un adelanto de la campaña social que realiza en el departamento del Huila en Colombia. La estrella que le dio vida al superhéroe ‘Wolverine’ por más de 17 años guardó sus ‘garras’ y ahora lidera la fundación "Laughing Man" ("hombre sonriente"), en donde ayuda en el crecimiento y mejora de comunidades cafeteras.
La fundación nació con la promesa que le hizo Jackman a su amigo Dukale, quien le enseñó sobre el café, de ayudar a los pequeños productores de la planta. El proceso del actor junto a su amigo está documentado en el filme "El sueño de Dukale".
Premiering now...! #Repost @thehughjackman: When I started @laughingmancoffee I just wanted to keep the promise I made to my friend, Dukale. Never, in my wildest dreams, did I think I’d be premiering our new commercial today or that Laughing Man is now available in recyclable pods sold all around the U.S. and online. Every person has the power to make a difference. It can be as simple as supporting products like this which also give back, are Fair Trade Certified and have a mission to make the world a better place. Thanks for taking the time. HJ #MakeEveryCupCount #LaughingManCoffee @keurig #coffee
Redacción NTN24
