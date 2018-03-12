El actor australiano Hugh Jackman muestra un adelanto de su trabajo en Colombia

El actor australiano Hugh Jackman dejó ver un adelanto de la campaña social que realiza en el departamento del Huila en Colombia. La estrella que le dio vida al superhéroe ‘Wolverine’ por más de 17 años guardó sus ‘garras’ y ahora lidera la fundación "Laughing Man" ("hombre sonriente"), en donde ayuda en el crecimiento y mejora de comunidades cafeteras.

La fundación nació con la promesa que le hizo Jackman a su amigo Dukale, quien le enseñó sobre el café, de ayudar a los pequeños productores de la planta. El proceso del actor junto a su amigo está documentado en el filme "El sueño de Dukale".

Jackman acabó con la duda de sus seguidores del por qué visitó el municipio de Garzón (Huila) en octubre del 2017. El más icónico de los "X-men" compartió el video de su trabajo en la cuenta de Instagram de la fundación. “Cuando empecé 'Laughing Man Coffe' solo buscaba mantener la promesa que le hice a mi amigo, Dukale […] Cada persona tiene el poder de hacer la diferencia”, dice junto al video.
 

Redacción NTN24

