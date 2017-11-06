Jugador italiano Andrea Pirlo anunció el fin de su carrera futbolística tras 21 años de trayectoria profesional

El jugador italiano de 38 años Andrea Pirlo, conocido como ‘El arquitecto’, campeón del mundo en 2006 y ganador de dos Ligas de Campeones con el Milan, anunció este domingo el fin de su carrera futbolística tras 21 años de trayectoria profesional.
“No solo mi aventura en Nueva York llega a su fin, sino también mi viaje como futbolista, es por eso que me gustaría aprovechar la oportunidad para agradecer a mi familia y a mis hijos por el apoyo y el amor que siempre me brindan, a todos los equipos en los que tuve el honor de jugar”, escribió el mediocampista en su cuenta oficial de Instagram junto a una fotografía.
El italiano ya había dicho que la actual temporada sería la última y su equipo cayó este domingo en las semifinales de la conferencia Este del campeonato MLS frente al Colombus, reseñó la agencia de noticias AFP.
Pirlo se unió a la Juventus en 2011, con la que brilló para añadir a su palmarés cuatro títulos de la Serie A y una Copa de Italia.
Last match in MLS. As my time in NYFC comes to an end I would like to say few words. I want to thank everybody for the kindness and support they have shown me in this incredible city. Thank you to the amazing supporters, thank you to the coaching staff and everybody that work behind the scene, thank you to my teammates. Not only my adventure in NY comes to an end but my journey as a football player as well, that is why I would like to take the opportunity to thank my family and my children for the support and love they always give me, every team that I had the honor to play for, every teammate I have been pleased to play alongside, all the people that made my career such incredible and last but not least, all the fans around the world that always showed me support. You will always be on my side and in my heart.
Redacciòn NTN24
