Muy populares: conozca las fotos de las celebridades con más ‘me gusta’ en Instagram

Este miércoles la red social Instagram dio a conocer los famosos que obtuvieron más ‘me gusta’ en lo que va del 2017.
La cantante estadounidense Beyoncé se coronó la reina de Instagram gracias a la imagen con la que anunció su segundo embarazo, la cual en tan solo una hora logró más de dos millones de ‘likes’.
En el segundo lugar se encuentra el astro portugués Cristiano Ronaldo, quien se posiciona allí por la foto que subió junto a su novia, Georgina Ruiz, después del nacimiento de su hija Alana Martina.
Después del futbolista está la cantante Selena Gómez que alcanzó el tercer lugar de esta lista después de publicar una foto con su mejor amiga, luego de que Selena fuera sometida a un trasplante de riñón.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
Redacción NTN24
