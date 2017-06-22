“No tengo ni idea si hay cintas o grabaciones de mis conversaciones con James Comey”: Donald Trump

El presidente de EE. UU., Donald Trump, dijo este jueves a través de su cuenta en Twitter que “no tengo ni idea si hay ‘cintas’ o grabaciones de mis conversaciones con James Comey (exdirector del FBI), pero no hice y no tengo tales grabaciones”.

Esta información soporta la investigación realizada por el diario The Wall Street Journal que reseñó que el Servicio Secreto de EE. UU. había asegurado que no tenía ni grabaciones ni transcripciones de las conversaciones entre el mandatario y Comey.

With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea...