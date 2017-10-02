Paquete sospechoso en estación East Croydon de Londres no es peligroso, según autoridades británicas

La policía británica determinó que un objeto sospechoso encontrado en la estación East Croydon de Londres no es peligroso. Poco antes se evacuó el lugar y se le pidió a los ciudadanos mantener la calma.

La estación reabrirá sus puertas en breve, informó la Policía.

UPDATE - The item at #EastCroydon has been declared non suspicious.



The station will be reopening very shortly!