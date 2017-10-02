Paquete sospechoso en estación East Croydon de Londres no es peligroso, según autoridades británicas

Noticias | Internacionales
La policía británica determinó que un objeto sospechoso encontrado en la estación East Croydon de Londres no es peligroso. Poco antes se evacuó el lugar y se le pidió a los ciudadanos mantener la calma.
La estación reabrirá sus puertas en breve, informó la Policía.
UPDATE - The item at #EastCroydon has been declared non suspicious.— BTP (@BTP) 2 de octubre de 2017
The station will be reopening very shortly!
#croydon firealarm earlier at east croydon station, #london #eastcroydon pic.twitter.com/5oZD8SlJFZ— DavidThomasGrant (@DavidTGrant) 2 de octubre de 2017
East Croydon Station evacuated #eastcroydon #evacuation pic.twitter.com/hxRh9UFTIj— Simon Lythgoe (@slythgoe) 2 de octubre de 2017
Redacción NTN24
