Premios Grammy: Jay Z encabeza las nominaciones a los gramófonos más importantes de la música

El rapero Jay-Z encabeza con ocho las nominaciones a los Grammy, seguido de cerca por Kendrick Lamar con siete y Childish Gambino con cinco, dejando al hip hop en alto en los mayores premios de la mùsica estadounidense.

Aunque Shawn Carter, más conocido como Jay-Z, ya ha recibido 21 premios Grammy, nunca antes había sido nominado a las principales categorías como solista. Ahora el rapero aspira a ganar el álbum del año con '4:44', así como la grabación del año y la canción del año.

'4:44', su decimotercer álbum, fue un éxito popular y también cosechó excelentes críticas. En él, Jay-Z, de 47 años, cuenta parte su historia personal y en 'Smile' canta sobre la homosexualidad de su madre, Gloria, o en '4:44' parece pedir perdón a su esposa, la famosa cantante Beyoncé, por sus aventuras extraconyugales. También evoca el estado de las relaciones raciales en Estados Unidos.

Bruno Mars obtuvo un total de seis nominaciones, incluidas tres en las principales categorías como mejor álbum del año por su '24K Magic', precisó el listado divulgado este martes.

La ceremonia de premiación tendrá lugar en una velada de gala en Nueva York dentro de un mes, el 28 de enero, tras la votación de 13.000 músicos profesionales que integran la Academia de Grabación para escoger a los ganadores.

A la hora de los premios, Jay-Z podría entonces superar a Beyoncé, que ya cuenta con 22 premios Grammy, y acercarse un poco más al referente en materia de música pop, el músico y productor Quincy Jones, con 27. El récord está en poder del director de orquesta de origen húngaro Georg Solti, con 31 trofeos, resaltò AFP.

'Despacito', el hit del puertorriqueño Luis Fonsi que fue viral y ocupó durante semanas el tope de las canciones más escuchadas en Estados Unidos a pesar de ser cantada en español, fue nominada en tres categorías: mejor grabación del año, que reconoce a la mejor canción; canción del año, que premia la letra; y mejor actuación de dúo o grupo (con Daddy Yankee).

Redacción NTN24

