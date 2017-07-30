¡Voló el tiempo! El impresionante cambio de Jamie Bell, quien hace 17 años interpretó al niño bailarín Billy Elliot

Jamie Bell, recordado por su interpretación del niño bailarín Billy Elliot, ya no parece tan pequeño: el tiempo lo ha hecho todo un adulto de 31 años que dejó atrás las prácticas de ballet que requirió para filmar la película y las cambió por unos grandes músculos de boxeador.
Y no es que Bell ahora sea boxeador, pero sí sabe cómo darle la batalla al paso de los años. Ahora luce juvenil y no abandona su carrera en la actuación.
Tanto ha crecido que ya hasta se casó con la actriz Kate Mara.
