¡Adorable truco! Hombre emite un particular sonido para calmar el llanto de su bebé

Daniel Eisenman es el padre de esta bebé que emplea el ‘OM’ sonido usado en el hinduismo, para calmar el llanto del bebé, pero además logra que la pequeña tenga plácido sueño como lo muestra en su cuenta de Instagram con vídeos que ya cuentan con más de 41 mil reproducciones.
Eisenman es un conferencista motivacional que comparte fragmentos de su vida en redes sociales y ha logrado hacer su contenido viral.
#TheOMHeardAroundTheWorld 🌬🔊🌎 Well now that over 22 million humans have heard & seen the original version, questions are starting to surface about if this works every time?! 🤔🕺🏽🌬👼🏼🤗😍 Firstly, I don't believe anything happens twice the same way. Secondly, it's not necessarily about it "working"... it's about our precious #EarthAngel 👼🏼 practicing self acceptance through self-expression, AND simultaneously holding me accountable to do the same by #OMing more. 🌬💞💫👶🏻 Birth story video coming soon, but so everyone knows we did #OM to her while in the womb, and she was actually birthed in our living room while Thai #Buddhist #monks were chanting over #YouTube 🤗 ⛩🔊👸🏽👼🏼 PS. Her mother a.k.a. my #QueenBee 🐝 @lifeasdianae was born in Thailand 🇹🇭 • • • #GetYourOMon #CryUntilYouLaugh #LaughUntilYouCry #DaddyOm #OMBaby #DadOMingtoBaby #OMingBaby #OMingDad #DanielEisenman #TheFreedomCatalyst #BreakingNormal #ILoveYou
Redacción NTN24