Viernes, 19 de mayo de 2023
NOTICE OF JOB POSTING

NOTICE OF JOB POSTING

mayo 18, 2023
Por: Redacción NTN24
  • TITLE: CONTENT PRODUCER

Content Producer (Washington DC, full time, on site) Must have a Bachelor degree in communications or foreign equiv + 1 year experience as a Content Producer in the Latin American mkt. Responsibilities: Coordinate the production of the programs. Coordinate the Editorial Board of the programs. Conduct investigative journalism necessary to produce news and information. According to the Editorial Board decided, search, call and prepare guests for the programs. To ensure the organization and production of master and study for conducting and recording the programs. To ensure the programs editing (includes charting and postproduction) and coordinate with Washington technicians to ensure delivery to Bogota. Managing and updating forecasts informative agenda. Suggest, preparing and drafting news and topics of interest to the program. Community Manager & Social Media Manager of social networking accounts program. Leading the logistical needs of travel. Work in coordination with the production team in Washington and Bogota. Send Resume to NTN24 USA INC., 1333 H Street NW, Ste. 8, Washington DC 20005. ATTN: Mr. Julian Giraldo.

May 18th 2023 - Ntn24.com

Notice of job posting

Notice of job posting

NOTICE OF JOB POSTING

