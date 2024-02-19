Premios Bafta 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ y ‘Pobres Criaturas’ las cintas más galardonadas de la noche

Este fin de semana se llevaron a cabo una de las ceremonias más importantes en el mundo del cine y la televisión, la 77ª edición de los premios de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión (BAFTA).

La ceremonia que se llevó en el Royal Festival Hall, reconoció lo mejor del cine, en donde como se esperaba Oppenheimer, dirigida por Christopher Nolan y protagonizada por Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh y Emily Blunt, se coronó como la más galardonada de la noche.

Con 13 nominaciones, la cinta logró alzar siete galardones, entre ellos los más importantes de la noche como: ‘Mejor Película’, ‘Mejor dirección’, ‘Mejor actor protagonista’, ‘Mejor actor de reparto’ y ‘Mejor banda sonora’.

La gran sorpresa de la noche fue ‘Pobres Criaturas’, la segunda pieza cinematográfica más galardonada con cinco premios BAFTA.

‘Mejor actriz protagonista’, ‘Mejor diseño de producción’ y ‘Mejores efectos especiales’ son tres de los cinco premios que se llevó la cinta dirigida por Yorgos Lanthimos y protagonizada por Emma Stone y Mark Ruffalo.

La película de drama sobre el Holocausto ‘Zona de interés’ dirigida por Jonathan Glazer se llevó a casa el premio de ‘Mejor película británica’, otras películas como ‘Barbie’, Killers of the Flowers Moon’, ‘Saltburn’ y ‘Maestro’ no se llevaron sus tan esperados galardones.

La cinta ‘La sociedad de la nieve’ pese a que viene de una racha ganadora en varias premiaciones de renombre, en los BAFTA se quedó sin ningún galardón.

Lista completa de los ganadores de los premios BAFTA 2024:

Mejor película

• "Anatomy of a Fall"

• "The Holdovers"

• "Killers of The Flower Moon"

• "Oppenheimer"GANADORA

• "Poor Things"

Mejor película británica

• "All of Us Strangers"

• "How to Have Sex"

• "Napoleon"

• "The Old Oak"

• "Poor Things"

• "Rye Lane"

• "Saltburn"

• "Scrapper"

• "Wonka"

• "The Zone of Interest" GANADORA

Mejor debut de un escritor, director o productor británico

• "Blue Bag Life"

• "Bobi Wine: The People’s President"

• "Earth Mama" GANADOR

• "How To Have Sex"

• "Is There Anybody Out There?"

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

• "20 Days In Mariupol"

• "Anatomy of a Fall"

• "Past Lives"

• "La sociedad de la nieve"

• "The Zone of Interest" GANADORA

Mejor documental

• "20 Days In Mariupol" GANADOR

• "American Symphony"

• "Beyond Utopia"

• "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie"

• "Wham!"

Mejor película animada

• "The Boy And The Heron" GANADORA

• "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget"

• "Elemental"

• "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Mejor director

• Andrew Haigh, por "All of Us Strangers"

• Justine Triet, por "Anatomy of a Fall"

• Alexander Payne, por "The Holdovers"

• Bradley Cooper, por "Maestro"

• Christopher Nolan, por "Oppenheimer" GANADOR

• Jonathan Glazer, por "The Zone of Interest"

Mejor guion adaptado

• Andrew Haigh, por "All of Us Strangers"

• Cord Jefferson, por "American Fiction" GANADOR

• Christopher Nolan, por "Oppenheimer"

• Tony McNamara, por "Poor Things"

• Jonathan Glazer, por "The Zone of Interest"

Mejor guion original

• Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, por "Anatomy of a Fall" GANADORES

• Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, por "Barbie"

• David Hemingson, por "The Holdovers"

• Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, por "Maestro"

• Celine Song, por "Past Lives"

Mejor actor

• Barry Keoghan, "Saltburn"

• Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

• Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer" GANADOR

• Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

• Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

• Teo Yoo, "Past Lives"

Mejor actriz

• Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

• Emma Stone, "Poor Things" GANADORA

• Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"

• Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

• Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

• Vivian Oparah, "Rye Lane"

Mejor actor de reparto

• Dominic Sessa, "The Holdovers"

• Jacob Elordi, "Saltburn"

• Paul Mescal, "All of Us Strangers"

• Robert De Niro, "Killers of The Flower Moon"

• Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer" GANADOR

• Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Mejor actriz de reparto

• Claire Foy, "All of Us Strangers"

• Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

• Da’Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers" GANADORA

• Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

• Rosamund Pike, "Saltburn"

• Sandra Hüller, "The Zone of Interest"

Mejor banda sonora

• Robbie Robertson, "Killers of The Flower Moon"

• Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer" GANADOR

• Jerskin Fendrix, "Poor Things"

• Anthony Willis, "Saltburn"

• Daniel Pemberton, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Mejor diseño de vestuario

• Jacqueline Durran, "Barbie"

• Jacqueline West, "Killers of The Flower Moon"

• Dave Crossman y Janty Yates, "Napoleon"

• Ellen Mirojnick, "Oppenheimer"

• Holly Waddington, "Poor Things" GANADOR

Mejor diseño de producción

• Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, "Barbie"

• Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, "Killers of The Flower Moon"

• Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, "Oppenheimer"

• Shona Heath, James Price y Zsuzsa Mihalek, "Poor Things" GANADORES

• Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś y Katarzyna Sikora, "The Zone of Interest"

Mejor casting

• Kahleen Crawford, "All of Us Strangers"

• Cynthia Arra, "Anatomy of a Fall"

• Susan Shopmaker, "The Holdovers" GANADOR

• Isabella Odoffin, "How to Have Sex"

• Ellen Lewis and Rene Haynes, "Killers of The Flower Moon"

Mejor sonido

• Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff y Bernard Weiser, "Ferrari"

• Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder y Dean Zupancic, "Maestro"

• Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro y Mark Taylor, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

• Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell y Gary A. Rizzo, "Oppenheimer"

• Johnnie Burn y Tarn Willers, "The Zone of Interest" GANADORES

Mejor corto animado británico

• "Crab Day" GANADOR

• "Visible Mending"

• "Wild Summon"

Mejor corto británico

• "Festival of Slaps"

• "Gorka"

• "Jellyfish and Lobster" GANADOR

• "Such A Lovely Day"

• "Yellow"

Mejor actor revelación

• Phoebe Dynevor

• Ayo Edebiri

• Jacob Elordi

• Mia Mckenna-Bruce GANADORA