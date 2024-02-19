Premios Bafta 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ y ‘Pobres Criaturas’ las cintas más galardonadas de la noche
Este fin de semana se llevaron a cabo una de las ceremonias más importantes en el mundo del cine y la televisión, la 77ª edición de los premios de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión (BAFTA).
La ceremonia que se llevó en el Royal Festival Hall, reconoció lo mejor del cine, en donde como se esperaba Oppenheimer, dirigida por Christopher Nolan y protagonizada por Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh y Emily Blunt, se coronó como la más galardonada de la noche.
Con 13 nominaciones, la cinta logró alzar siete galardones, entre ellos los más importantes de la noche como: ‘Mejor Película’, ‘Mejor dirección’, ‘Mejor actor protagonista’, ‘Mejor actor de reparto’ y ‘Mejor banda sonora’.
La gran sorpresa de la noche fue ‘Pobres Criaturas’, la segunda pieza cinematográfica más galardonada con cinco premios BAFTA.
‘Mejor actriz protagonista’, ‘Mejor diseño de producción’ y ‘Mejores efectos especiales’ son tres de los cinco premios que se llevó la cinta dirigida por Yorgos Lanthimos y protagonizada por Emma Stone y Mark Ruffalo.
La película de drama sobre el Holocausto ‘Zona de interés’ dirigida por Jonathan Glazer se llevó a casa el premio de ‘Mejor película británica’, otras películas como ‘Barbie’, Killers of the Flowers Moon’, ‘Saltburn’ y ‘Maestro’ no se llevaron sus tan esperados galardones.
La cinta ‘La sociedad de la nieve’ pese a que viene de una racha ganadora en varias premiaciones de renombre, en los BAFTA se quedó sin ningún galardón.
Lista completa de los ganadores de los premios BAFTA 2024:
Mejor película
• "Anatomy of a Fall"
• "The Holdovers"
• "Killers of The Flower Moon"
• "Oppenheimer"GANADORA
• "Poor Things"
Mejor película británica
• "All of Us Strangers"
• "How to Have Sex"
• "Napoleon"
• "The Old Oak"
• "Poor Things"
• "Rye Lane"
• "Saltburn"
• "Scrapper"
• "Wonka"
• "The Zone of Interest" GANADORA
Mejor debut de un escritor, director o productor británico
• "Blue Bag Life"
• "Bobi Wine: The People’s President"
• "Earth Mama" GANADOR
• "How To Have Sex"
• "Is There Anybody Out There?"
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
• "20 Days In Mariupol"
• "Anatomy of a Fall"
• "Past Lives"
• "La sociedad de la nieve"
• "The Zone of Interest" GANADORA
Mejor documental
• "20 Days In Mariupol" GANADOR
• "American Symphony"
• "Beyond Utopia"
• "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie"
• "Wham!"
Mejor película animada
• "The Boy And The Heron" GANADORA
• "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget"
• "Elemental"
• "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
Mejor director
• Andrew Haigh, por "All of Us Strangers"
• Justine Triet, por "Anatomy of a Fall"
• Alexander Payne, por "The Holdovers"
• Bradley Cooper, por "Maestro"
• Christopher Nolan, por "Oppenheimer" GANADOR
• Jonathan Glazer, por "The Zone of Interest"
Mejor guion adaptado
• Andrew Haigh, por "All of Us Strangers"
• Cord Jefferson, por "American Fiction" GANADOR
• Christopher Nolan, por "Oppenheimer"
• Tony McNamara, por "Poor Things"
• Jonathan Glazer, por "The Zone of Interest"
Mejor guion original
• Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, por "Anatomy of a Fall" GANADORES
• Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, por "Barbie"
• David Hemingson, por "The Holdovers"
• Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, por "Maestro"
• Celine Song, por "Past Lives"
Mejor actor
• Barry Keoghan, "Saltburn"
• Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"
• Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer" GANADOR
• Colman Domingo, "Rustin"
• Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"
• Teo Yoo, "Past Lives"
Mejor actriz
• Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"
• Emma Stone, "Poor Things" GANADORA
• Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"
• Margot Robbie, "Barbie"
• Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"
• Vivian Oparah, "Rye Lane"
Mejor actor de reparto
• Dominic Sessa, "The Holdovers"
• Jacob Elordi, "Saltburn"
• Paul Mescal, "All of Us Strangers"
• Robert De Niro, "Killers of The Flower Moon"
• Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer" GANADOR
• Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"
Mejor actriz de reparto
• Claire Foy, "All of Us Strangers"
• Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"
• Da’Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers" GANADORA
• Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"
• Rosamund Pike, "Saltburn"
• Sandra Hüller, "The Zone of Interest"
Mejor banda sonora
• Robbie Robertson, "Killers of The Flower Moon"
• Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer" GANADOR
• Jerskin Fendrix, "Poor Things"
• Anthony Willis, "Saltburn"
• Daniel Pemberton, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
Mejor diseño de vestuario
• Jacqueline Durran, "Barbie"
• Jacqueline West, "Killers of The Flower Moon"
• Dave Crossman y Janty Yates, "Napoleon"
• Ellen Mirojnick, "Oppenheimer"
• Holly Waddington, "Poor Things" GANADOR
Mejor diseño de producción
• Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, "Barbie"
• Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, "Killers of The Flower Moon"
• Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, "Oppenheimer"
• Shona Heath, James Price y Zsuzsa Mihalek, "Poor Things" GANADORES
• Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś y Katarzyna Sikora, "The Zone of Interest"
Mejor casting
• Kahleen Crawford, "All of Us Strangers"
• Cynthia Arra, "Anatomy of a Fall"
• Susan Shopmaker, "The Holdovers" GANADOR
• Isabella Odoffin, "How to Have Sex"
• Ellen Lewis and Rene Haynes, "Killers of The Flower Moon"
Mejor sonido
• Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff y Bernard Weiser, "Ferrari"
• Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder y Dean Zupancic, "Maestro"
• Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro y Mark Taylor, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"
• Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell y Gary A. Rizzo, "Oppenheimer"
• Johnnie Burn y Tarn Willers, "The Zone of Interest" GANADORES
Mejor corto animado británico
• "Crab Day" GANADOR
• "Visible Mending"
• "Wild Summon"
Mejor corto británico
• "Festival of Slaps"
• "Gorka"
• "Jellyfish and Lobster" GANADOR
• "Such A Lovely Day"
• "Yellow"
Mejor actor revelación
• Phoebe Dynevor
• Ayo Edebiri
• Jacob Elordi
• Mia Mckenna-Bruce GANADORA