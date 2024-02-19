NTN24
Lunes, 19 de febrero de 2024
Premios

Premios Bafta 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ y ‘Pobres Criaturas’ las cintas más galardonadas de la noche

febrero 19, 2024
Por: Redacción NTN24
La cinta ‘La sociedad de la nieve’ pese a que viene de una racha ganadora en varias premiaciones de renombre, en los BAFTA se quedó sin ningún galardón.

Este fin de semana se llevaron a cabo una de las ceremonias más importantes en el mundo del cine y la televisión, la 77ª edición de los premios de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión (BAFTA).

La ceremonia que se llevó en el Royal Festival Hall, reconoció lo mejor del cine, en donde como se esperaba Oppenheimer, dirigida por Christopher Nolan y protagonizada por Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh y Emily Blunt, se coronó como la más galardonada de la noche.

Con 13 nominaciones, la cinta logró alzar siete galardones, entre ellos los más importantes de la noche como: ‘Mejor Película’, ‘Mejor dirección’, ‘Mejor actor protagonista’, ‘Mejor actor de reparto’ y ‘Mejor banda sonora’.

La gran sorpresa de la noche fue ‘Pobres Criaturas’, la segunda pieza cinematográfica más galardonada con cinco premios BAFTA.

‘Mejor actriz protagonista’, ‘Mejor diseño de producción’ y ‘Mejores efectos especiales’ son tres de los cinco premios que se llevó la cinta dirigida por Yorgos Lanthimos y protagonizada por Emma Stone y Mark Ruffalo.

La película de drama sobre el Holocausto ‘Zona de interés’ dirigida por Jonathan Glazer se llevó a casa el premio de ‘Mejor película británica’, otras películas como ‘Barbie’, Killers of the Flowers Moon’, ‘Saltburn’ y ‘Maestro’ no se llevaron sus tan esperados galardones.

La cinta ‘La sociedad de la nieve’ pese a que viene de una racha ganadora en varias premiaciones de renombre, en los BAFTA se quedó sin ningún galardón.

Lista completa de los ganadores de los premios BAFTA 2024:

Mejor película

• "Anatomy of a Fall"
• "The Holdovers"
• "Killers of The Flower Moon"
"Oppenheimer"GANADORA
• "Poor Things"

Mejor película británica

• "All of Us Strangers"
• "How to Have Sex"
• "Napoleon"
• "The Old Oak"
• "Poor Things"
• "Rye Lane"
• "Saltburn"
• "Scrapper"
• "Wonka"
"The Zone of Interest" GANADORA

Mejor debut de un escritor, director o productor británico

• "Blue Bag Life"
• "Bobi Wine: The People’s President"
"Earth Mama" GANADOR
• "How To Have Sex"
• "Is There Anybody Out There?"

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

• "20 Days In Mariupol"
• "Anatomy of a Fall"
• "Past Lives"
• "La sociedad de la nieve"
"The Zone of Interest" GANADORA

Mejor documental

"20 Days In Mariupol" GANADOR
• "American Symphony"
• "Beyond Utopia"
• "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie"
• "Wham!"

Mejor película animada

"The Boy And The Heron" GANADORA
• "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget"
• "Elemental"
• "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Mejor director

• Andrew Haigh, por "All of Us Strangers"
• Justine Triet, por "Anatomy of a Fall"
• Alexander Payne, por "The Holdovers"
• Bradley Cooper, por "Maestro"
Christopher Nolan, por "Oppenheimer" GANADOR
• Jonathan Glazer, por "The Zone of Interest"

Mejor guion adaptado

• Andrew Haigh, por "All of Us Strangers"
• Cord Jefferson, por "American Fiction" GANADOR
• Christopher Nolan, por "Oppenheimer"
• Tony McNamara, por "Poor Things"
• Jonathan Glazer, por "The Zone of Interest"

Mejor guion original

Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, por "Anatomy of a Fall" GANADORES
• Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, por "Barbie"
• David Hemingson, por "The Holdovers"
• Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, por "Maestro"
• Celine Song, por "Past Lives"

Mejor actor

• Barry Keoghan, "Saltburn"
• Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"
Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer" GANADOR
• Colman Domingo, "Rustin"
• Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"
• Teo Yoo, "Past Lives"

Mejor actriz

• Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"
• Emma Stone, "Poor Things" GANADORA
• Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"
• Margot Robbie, "Barbie"
• Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"
• Vivian Oparah, "Rye Lane"

Mejor actor de reparto

• Dominic Sessa, "The Holdovers"
• Jacob Elordi, "Saltburn"
• Paul Mescal, "All of Us Strangers"
• Robert De Niro, "Killers of The Flower Moon"
• Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer" GANADOR
• Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Mejor actriz de reparto

• Claire Foy, "All of Us Strangers"
• Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers" GANADORA
• Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"
• Rosamund Pike, "Saltburn"
• Sandra Hüller, "The Zone of Interest"

Mejor banda sonora

• Robbie Robertson, "Killers of The Flower Moon"
• Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer" GANADOR
• Jerskin Fendrix, "Poor Things"
• Anthony Willis, "Saltburn"
• Daniel Pemberton, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Mejor diseño de vestuario

• Jacqueline Durran, "Barbie"
• Jacqueline West, "Killers of The Flower Moon"
• Dave Crossman y Janty Yates, "Napoleon"
• Ellen Mirojnick, "Oppenheimer"
Holly Waddington, "Poor Things" GANADOR

Mejor diseño de producción

• Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, "Barbie"
• Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, "Killers of The Flower Moon"
• Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, "Oppenheimer"
• Shona Heath, James Price y Zsuzsa Mihalek, "Poor Things" GANADORES
• Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś y Katarzyna Sikora, "The Zone of Interest"

Mejor casting

• Kahleen Crawford, "All of Us Strangers"
• Cynthia Arra, "Anatomy of a Fall"
• Susan Shopmaker, "The Holdovers" GANADOR
• Isabella Odoffin, "How to Have Sex"
• Ellen Lewis and Rene Haynes, "Killers of The Flower Moon"

Mejor sonido

• Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff y Bernard Weiser, "Ferrari"
• Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder y Dean Zupancic, "Maestro"
• Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro y Mark Taylor, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"
• Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell y Gary A. Rizzo, "Oppenheimer"
• Johnnie Burn y Tarn Willers, "The Zone of Interest" GANADORES

Mejor corto animado británico

• "Crab Day" GANADOR
• "Visible Mending"
• "Wild Summon"

Mejor corto británico

• "Festival of Slaps"
• "Gorka"
• "Jellyfish and Lobster" GANADOR
• "Such A Lovely Day"
• "Yellow"

Mejor actor revelación

• Phoebe Dynevor
• Ayo Edebiri
• Jacob Elordi
Mia Mckenna-Bruce GANADORA

