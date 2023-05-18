Job posting: Senior Producer

SENIOR PRODUCER

Senior Producer (Washington DC, full time, on site) Must have a Master degree in journalism or foreign equiv + 6 months of experience. Responsibilities: Video editing and supervision of the post-production team at NTN 24 USA INC and guide them in the making of multiple video projects, while complying with deadlines. Research possible interviewees and book interviews for the shows Efecto Naim and Líderes. Write original stories to be aired in Efecto Naím and Líderes. Assist the social media team by boosting our presence in YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram. Scouting venues for field interviews and special coverage of events: this includes contacting possible venues, assisting physically with the crew to establish the shot and help during the day of the taping. Coordinate the logistics of every shooting of the shows Efecto Naím and Líderes including makeup, transportation of talent and crew, preparing the set with cameras, lights, and audio. Write a small description for Efecto Naím’s podcast to be posted at the show’s podcast platform. Report on the latest development of the COVID-19 and write scripts for the coronavirus podcast that will air on a weekly in NTN24 podcast platform. Produce, write, direct, and edit a documentary about the building collapse in Surfside, FL. in 2021. Send Resume to NTN24 USA INC., 1333 H Street NW, Ste. 8, Washington DC 20005. ATTN: Mr. Julian Giraldo.

May 18th 2023 - Ntn24.com