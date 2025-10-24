Así suena 'Somos más', la nueva canción del Mundial 2026 interpretada por Carlos Vives, Wisin, Emilia y Xavi

El jueves 23 de octubre se llevó a cabo una nueva edición de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025 en el James L. Knight Center de Miami con 49 categorías que incluían diferentes ritmos como pop, tropical, regional mexicano y ritmo latino, basadas en difusión y ventas.

Una de las sorpresas de la noche fue la presentación de la canción que sonará en la Copa del Mundo que se celebrará en Norteamérica el próximo año; el tema se llama ‘Somos más’ y los interpretan Carlos Vives, Wisin, Emilia y Xavi.

La canción tiene un ritmo alegre que mezcla sonidos ‘anglo’ con la parte urbana que caracteriza a la comunidad latina ante el mundo en la actualidad; una combinación que promete reunir a los millones de fanáticos del fútbol en una sola voz durante el Mundial.

Luego llegó la entrega de los premios y estos fueron los ganadores:

Artista del Año / Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New:

Netón Vega

Gira del Año / Tour of the Year:

Shakira

Artista Crossover del Año / Crossover Artist of the Year:

Benny blanco

Global 200 Artista Latino del Año / Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Global 200 Canción Latina del Año / Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:

Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “DTMF”

Premio Billboard Salón de la Fama

Elvis Crespo

“Hot Latin Song” Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino / Male Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina / Female Artist of the Year:

Karol G

Premio Billboard Ícono:

Laura Pausini

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Duo or Group of the Year:

Fuerza Regida

Premio Billboard Vanguardia:

Peso Pluma

Canción del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:

Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “DTMF”

“Top Latin Album” del Año / Top Latin Album of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”

Artista Latino del Siglo 21:

Bad Bunny

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino / Male Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina / Female Artist of the Year:

Karol G

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Duo or Group of the Year:

Fuerza Regida

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista / Solo Artist:

Shakira

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Duo or Group:

Maná

Canción “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year:

Shakira, “Soltera”

Álbum “Top Latin Pop” del Año / Top Latin Pop Album of the Year:

Kapo, Por Si Alguien Nos Escucha

Artista Tropical del Año, Solista / Solo Artist:

Romeo Santos

Artista Tropical del Año Dúo o Grupo:

Aventura

Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year:

Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Álbum Top Tropical del Año / Top Tropical Album of the Year:

Rubby Pérez, Rubby Pérez ¡Grandes Éxitos!

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista / Solo Artist:

Peso Pluma

Canción Regional Mexicana del Año / Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”

Álbum Top Regional Mexicano del Año / Top Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Tito Double P, Incómodo

Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Solista / Solo Artist:

Bad Bunny

Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “DTMF”

Álbum “Top Latin Rhythm” del Año / Top Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

Bad Bunny, Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:

Netón Vega

Productor del Año / Producer of the Year:

Ernesto “Neto” Fernández