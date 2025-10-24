NTN24
Viernes, 24 de octubre de 2025
Viernes, 24 de octubre de 2025
Música

Así suena 'Somos más', la nueva canción del Mundial 2026 interpretada por Carlos Vives, Wisin, Emilia y Xavi

octubre 24, 2025
Por: Redacción NTN24
Canción de la Copa del Mundo en el 2026 / Foto EFE - Captura de video
Canción de la Copa del Mundo en el 2026 / Foto EFE - Captura de video
Los cuatro artistas presentaron el tema en vivo por primera vez en la gala de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025.

El jueves 23 de octubre se llevó a cabo una nueva edición de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025 en el James L. Knight Center de Miami con 49 categorías que incluían diferentes ritmos como pop, tropical, regional mexicano y ritmo latino, basadas en difusión y ventas.

Una de las sorpresas de la noche fue la presentación de la canción que sonará en la Copa del Mundo que se celebrará en Norteamérica el próximo año; el tema se llama ‘Somos más’ y los interpretan Carlos Vives, Wisin, Emilia y Xavi.

o

La canción tiene un ritmo alegre que mezcla sonidos ‘anglo’ con la parte urbana que caracteriza a la comunidad latina ante el mundo en la actualidad; una combinación que promete reunir a los millones de fanáticos del fútbol en una sola voz durante el Mundial.

Luego llegó la entrega de los premios y estos fueron los ganadores:

Artista del Año / Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New:

Netón Vega

Gira del Año / Tour of the Year:

Shakira

Artista Crossover del Año / Crossover Artist of the Year:

Benny blanco

Global 200 Artista Latino del Año / Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Global 200 Canción Latina del Año / Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:

Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “DTMF”

Premio Billboard Salón de la Fama

Elvis Crespo

“Hot Latin Song” Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino / Male Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina / Female Artist of the Year:

Karol G

Premio Billboard Ícono:

Laura Pausini

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Duo or Group of the Year:

Fuerza Regida

Premio Billboard Vanguardia:

Peso Pluma

Canción del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:

Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “DTMF”

“Top Latin Album” del Año / Top Latin Album of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”

Artista Latino del Siglo 21:

Bad Bunny

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino / Male Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina / Female Artist of the Year:

Karol G

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Duo or Group of the Year:

Fuerza Regida

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista / Solo Artist:

Shakira

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Duo or Group:

Maná

Canción “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year:

Shakira, “Soltera”

Álbum “Top Latin Pop” del Año / Top Latin Pop Album of the Year:

Kapo, Por Si Alguien Nos Escucha

Artista Tropical del Año, Solista / Solo Artist:

Romeo Santos

Artista Tropical del Año Dúo o Grupo:

Aventura

Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year:

Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Álbum Top Tropical del Año / Top Tropical Album of the Year:

Rubby Pérez, Rubby Pérez ¡Grandes Éxitos!

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista / Solo Artist:

Peso Pluma

Canción Regional Mexicana del Año / Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”

Álbum Top Regional Mexicano del Año / Top Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Tito Double P, Incómodo

Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Solista / Solo Artist:

Bad Bunny

Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “DTMF”

Álbum “Top Latin Rhythm” del Año / Top Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

Bad Bunny, Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:

Netón Vega

Productor del Año / Producer of the Year:

Ernesto “Neto” Fernández

Temas relacionados:

Música

Mundial 2026

Billboard

Premios

Concierto

Carlos Vives

Wisin

Programas

Ver más

La Noche

Análisis
Presenta:
Claudia Gurisatti - Jefferson Beltrán
Dirige:
Claudia Gurisatti

Disidentes venezolanos denuncian en NTN24 amenazas del régimen de Maduro en el extranjero: "Hoy hay persecución transnacional en territorio colombiano"

Ver más

La Tarde

Noticiero
Presenta:
Idania Chirinos
Dirige:
Idania Chirinos

"Son lanchas con motores demasiado rápidos para creer que puedan ser pescadores": experto en seguridad nacional sobre ataques de EE. UU. en el Caribe y el Pacífico

Ver más

El Informativo

Noticiero
Presenta:
Claudia Gurisatti - Jason Calderón - Jesús Prado - Carlos Sánchez
Dirige:
Jason Calderón

"Es una invitación a destruir la separación de poderes; ya lo conocen los venezolanos": Francisco Barbosa sobre proyecto de ley del Gobierno Petro para convocar Constituyente

Ver más

Ángulo

Análisis
Presenta:
Ruth del Salto
Dirige:
Ruth del Salto

¿Qué hay detrás de la escalada de inseguridad en Perú?

Ver más

La Mañana

Noticiero
Presenta:
Andrés Gil - Ruth del Salto

Se profundiza la crisis: Petro arremete de nuevo contra Trump y asegura que “actúa con vísceras y no con cerebro”

Ver más

Club de Prensa

Análisis
Presenta:
Roberto Macedonio - Jesús Prado - Ruth del Salto - Alessandra Martín

¿Bajo qué marco legal Trump ordena ataques letales contra embarcaciones en aguas internacionales?

Ver más

Razón de Estado

Noticiero
Presenta:
Dionisio Gutiérrez
Dirige:
Dionisio Gutiérrez

"Maduro tiene sobre su pecho un cartel que lo califica como terrorista": Antonio Ledezma, exalcalde de Caracas

Ver más

Videos

Ver más
El expediente del ecuatoriano que logró sobrevivir al ataque de EE.UU.
Despliegue militar de Estados Unidos

Primicia NTN24: El expediente del ecuatoriano que logró sobrevivir al ataque de EE.UU. contra un semisumergible; no es un pescador, es un exconvicto reincidente

Gustavo Petro/ Francisco Barbosa - Fotos AFP
Francisco Barbosa

"Es una invitación a destruir la separación de poderes; ya lo conocen los venezolanos": Francisco Barbosa sobre proyecto de ley del Gobierno Petro para convocar Constituyente

Diosdado Cabello - EFE
La Noche

Disidentes venezolanos denuncian en NTN24 amenazas del régimen de Maduro en el extranjero: "Hoy hay persecución transnacional en territorio colombiano"

Narcolancha | Foto: AFP
Donald Trump

"Son lanchas con motores demasiado rápidos para creer que puedan ser pescadores": experto en seguridad nacional sobre ataques de EE. UU. en el Caribe y el Pacífico

Gustavo Petro - EFE
Gustavo Petro

"Esta es otra etapa en donde insiste en una Constituyente para fragmentar el país": abogado Óscar Ortiz sobre propuesta de Asamblea Nacional Constituyente del Gobierno Petro en Colombia

Más de Entretenimiento

Ver más
El director japonés Hayao Miyazaki es uno de los fundadores de STUDIO GHIBLI-Foto: EFE/AFP
Studio Ghibli

‘La princesa Mononoke’, una de las obras maestras de Hayao Miyazaki, regresa a los cines en Venezuela y Colombia: esta es la fecha

Charlie Hunnam en la alfombra de ‘Monstruo: la historia de Ed Gein’-Foto: AFP
Monstruo: la historia de Ed Gein

‘Monstruo: la historia de Ed Gein’ divide al público y la crítica: estas son las primeras impresiones del nuevo éxito de Netflix

Miss Universe Colombia El Reality - Canal RCN
Miss Universo

Ella es Vanessa Pulgarín, la ganadora del reality 'Miss Universe Colombia' del canal RCN que representará al país en Tailandia

Opinión

Ver más
Alexis L. Leroy Alexis Leroy

De los derechos a las responsabilidades: una lección desde la Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta

Por: Alexis L. Leroy
Arturo McFields Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva

Lula y su defensa a Maduro evidencian fracturas y fracasos de la izquierda latinoamericana

Por: Arturo McFields
Asdrúbal Aguiar Opinión

Del desorden criminal al orden de la paz. Lo que silencia Pérez Esquivel

Por: Asdrúbal Aguiar
Héctor Schamis Opinión

Las guerras de Maduro

Por: Héctor Schamis

Más noticias

Ver más
Nicolás Maduro
Despliegue militar

Este es el mensaje que, según Maduro, le han hecho llegar militares del continente

Rodrygo disputando un balón con el jugdor del Barcelona Dani Olmo | Foto: EFE
Rodrygo

Rodrygo reaviva la rivalidad entre el Real Madrid y el Barcelona con picante declaración a pocos días del Clásico

Semifinal Mundial Sub-20 Argentina vs. Colombia - Foto AFP
Selección Colombia

Futbolistas de la selección de Argentina cantan reconocido tema colombiano tras vencer a la Tricolor en el Mundial Sub-20

Trionda - Foto AFP/ Signo pesos - Foto de referencia Canva
Mundial 2026

Este es el elevado precio de Trionda, el nuevo balón del Mundial con el que jugarán figuras como Cristiano Ronaldo, James Rodríguez y Lionel Messi

Rehenes en Gaza - AFP
Acuerdo

Gobierno de Israel aprobó el acuerdo para liberar a los rehenes de Gaza, "tanto los vivos como los fallecidos"

Estatua Donald Trump y Jeffrey Epstein en Washington | Foto: AFP
Donald Trump

Aparece polémica estatua de Donald Trump y Jeffrey Epstein tomados de la mano cerca del Capitolio en Washington DC

Elon Musk/ Edificio de la NASA en Titusville (EE. UU.) - Fotos EFE
Elon Musk

Elon Musk arremete contra la NASA luego de que se anunciara inesperada decisión sobre viaje a la Luna que afecta directamente a SpaceX

Especiales

Ver más
Especial Fronteras de Incertidumbre
Especiales NTN24

Fronteras de Incertidumbre

febrero 26, 2024
Ucrania, un año después
Aniversario

Ucrania, un año después

febrero 24, 2023
Serie digital El cuento corto.
Serie digital

El cuento corto

marzo 6, 2023
Del Salto a Qatar
Videos

Del Salto a Qatar

noviembre 18, 2022
Especial Fin del Título 42
Cobertura

Fin del Título 42

mayo 10, 2023
Ucrania, en las entrañas de la guerra
Especial periodístico

Ucrania, en las entrañas de la guerra

agosto 29, 2023
Especial coronación Carlos III
Coronación Carlos III

Coronación Carlos III

mayo 4, 2023
Reportes del Océano sin Ley: La Última Frontera Indómita
Serie

Reportes del Océano sin Ley: La Última Frontera Indómita

mayo 31, 2023

Galerías

Ver más
Amplio despliegue aéreo de Estados Unidos en Puerto Rico este sábado 13 de septiembre - Fotos AFP
Despliegue militar de Estados Unidos

Imágenes del amplio movimiento militar aéreo de Estados Unidos en Puerto Rico en medio del despliegue en el sur del Caribe

Un eclipse total de Luna sorprendió a millones de personas este domingo 7 de septiembre - Foto EFE
Eclipse de Luna

Las mejores imágenes que deja el gran eclipse total de Luna de este domingo 7 de septiembre

Este lunes 5 de mayo se llevó a cabo la MET Gala en Nueva York - Fotos AFP/EFE/AFP
MET Gala

Las fotos de los mejores looks de la MET Gala 2025: el evento más extravagante de la moda