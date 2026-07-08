NTN24
Miércoles, 08 de julio de 2026
Miércoles, 08 de julio de 2026
Premios Emmy

Esta es la lista de los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2026

julio 8, 2026
Por: Redacción NTN24
Premios Emmy - Foto: AFP
Premios Emmy - Foto: AFP
La gala del 14 de septiembre será presentada por Mariska Hargitay, protagonista de "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit".

Este miércoles se conoció la lista de nominados en las categorías principales de la edición número 78 de los Premios Emmy, en Los Ángeles.

"The Pitt" encabezó la lista de nominaciones con 25, seguida de "Hacks" con 24.

La gala del 14 de septiembre será presentada por Mariska Hargitay, protagonista de "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit".

Nominados a los Premios Emmy 2026

Mejor serie de comedia

• Abbott Elementary
• The Bear
• Hacks
• Margo’s Got Money Troubles
• Nobody Wants This
• Only Murders in the Building
• Shrinking
• Widow’s Bay

o

Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia

• Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”
• Steve Carell, “Rooster”
• Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay”
• Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
• Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia

• Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
• Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
• Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
• Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”
• Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Mejor serie dramática

• “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
• “The Gilded Age” (HBO Max)
• “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (HBO Max)“Paradise” (Hulu)
• “Paradise” (Hulu)
• “The Pitt” (HBO Max)
• “Pluribus” (Apple TV)
• “Slow Horses” (Apple TV)
• “Your Friends and Neighbors” (Apple TV)

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

• Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
• Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
• Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
• Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”
• Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

o

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

• Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
• Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”
• Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
• Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”
• Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Mejor serie limitada o antológica

• “All Her Fault” (Peacock)
• “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)
• “Beef” (Netflix)
• “DTF St. Louis” (HBO Max)
• “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette” (FX)

Mejor programa animado

• Bob’s Burgers — Grand Pre Pre Pre Opening
• Rick And Morty — There’s Something About Morty
• The Simpsons — Homer? A Cracker Bro?
• Smiling Friends — Le Voyage Incroyable De Monsieur Grenouille
• South Park — Sermon On The ‘Mount
• Star Wars: Visions — Black

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