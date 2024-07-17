Estas son las series nominadas a los Premios Emmy: una colombiana compite por el premio a "Mejor Actriz"

Este miércoles se conoció el listado de las series y producciones televisivas nominadas a los Premios Emmy 2024, que galardona anualmente a la industria estadounidense. Al igual que los artistas que competirán por los premios individuales, entre ellos, el galardón a “Mejor Actriz”, con el que podría quedarse una actriz colombiana.

La 76ª edición de los Premios Emmy, que se llevará a cabo en Los Ángeles el 15 de septiembre, tiene entre las series más opcionadas a varias de las plataformas Netflix y Disney.

Tres series, televisadas en FX y Hulu, disponibles en la plataforma Disney acaparan la mayor cantidad de nominaciones. El drama épico japonés "Shogun", encabeza la lista con 25 candidaturas, seguido de dos comedias: "The Bear", con 23, y "Only Murders in the Building", con 21.

"True Detective: Night Country" lideró las nominaciones en las categorías de miniserie o película para televisión con 19, mientras que The Crown ostenta 18 en total.

La actriz colombiana, Sofía Vergara, es la estrella latina nominada a uno de los premios más importantes. La barranquillera competirá por el premio a “Mejor Actriz” de miniserie o película para televisión, por su interpretación en la serie de Netflix, Griselda.

Cabe recordar que la colombiana no ha podido ganar en ninguna ocasión un Emmy, pese a estar nominada en cinco oportunidades por su papel, desde 2009 a 2020, como Gloria Pritchett en la serie Modern Family.

Estas son las nominaciones más importantes de los prestigiosos premios:

Mejor serie dramática

"The Crown"

"Fallout"

"La edad dorada"

"The Morning Show"

"Mr & Mrs Smith"

"Shogun"

"Slow Horses"

"El problema de los tres cuerpos"

- Mejor comedia -

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Palm Royale"

"Reservation Dogs"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Mejor miniserie

"Bebé reno"

"Fargo"

"Lecciones de química"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

Mejor actor dramático

Idris Elba, "Hijack"

Donald Glover, "Mr & Mrs Smith"

Walton Goggins, "Fallout"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

Dominic West, "The Crown"

Mejor actriz dramática

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Carrie Coon, "La era dorada"

Maya Erskine, "Mr & Mrs Smith"

Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Mejor actor de comedia

Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

Mejor actriz de comedia

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Maya Rudolph, "Loot"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Richard Gadd, "Bebé reno"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Brie Larson, "Lecciones de química"

Juno Temple, "Fargo"

Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"

Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Mejor actor de reparto de serie dramática

Tadanobu Asano, "Shogun"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"

Takehiro Hira, "Shogun"

Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

Mejor actriz de reparto de serie dramática

Christine Baranski, "La era dorada"

Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"

Lesley Manville, "The Crown"

Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"

Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"

Mejor actor de reparto de comedia

Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"

Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia

Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"

Liza Colon-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

Mejor actor de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión

Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"

Robert Downey Jr., "El simpatizante"

Tom Goodman-Hill, "Bebé reno"

John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"

Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"

Lewis Pullman, "Lecciones de química"

Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Mejor actriz de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión

Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"

Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"

Jessica Gunning, "Babé reno"

Aja Naomi King, "Lecciones de química"

Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Nava Mau, "Bebé reno"

Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"

Producciones con más nominaciones:

"Shogun" - 25

"The Bear" - 23

"Only Murders in the Building" - 21

"True Detective: Night Country" - 19

"The Crown" - 18

"Saturday Night Live" - 17