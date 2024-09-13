NTN24
Viernes, 13 de septiembre de 2024
Premios Emmy

Esta es la lista de los nominados en las principales categorías de la edición 76 de los Premios Emmy

septiembre 13, 2024
Por: Redacción NTN24
La edición 76 de los Premios Emmy, el evento más esperado por los amantes de la televisión, se llevará a cabo este domingo 15 septiembre en Los Ángeles.

La ceremonia que se trasmitirá en vivo a través de TNT y la plataforma de streaming Max tiene entre las series más opcionadas a varias de las plataformas Netflix y Disney.

Tres series, televisadas en FX y Hulu, disponibles en la plataforma Disney acaparan la mayor cantidad de nominaciones. El drama épico japonés "Shogun", encabeza la lista con 25 candidaturas, seguido de dos comedias: "The Bear", con 23, y "Only Murders in the Building", con 21.

"True Detective: Night Country" lideró las nominaciones en las categorías de miniserie o película para televisión con 19.

Mejor serie dramática

"The Crown"
"Fallout"
"La edad dorada"
"The Morning Show"
"Mr & Mrs Smith"
"Shogun"
"Slow Horses"
"El problema de los tres cuerpos"

Mejor comedia

"Abbott Elementary"
"The Bear"
"Curb Your Enthusiasm"
"Hacks"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"Palm Royale"
"Reservation Dogs"
"What We Do in the Shadows"

Mejor miniserie

"Bebé reno"
"Fargo"
"Lecciones de química"
"Ripley"
"True Detective: Night Country"

Mejor actor dramático

Idris Elba, "Hijack"
Donald Glover, "Mr & Mrs Smith"
Walton Goggins, "Fallout"
Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"
Dominic West, "The Crown"

Mejor actriz dramática

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
Carrie Coon, "La era dorada"
Maya Erskine, "Mr & Mrs Smith"
Anna Sawai, "Shogun"
Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"
Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Mejor actor de comedia

Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"
Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

Mejor actriz de comedia

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
Maya Rudolph, "Loot"
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"
Richard Gadd, "Bebé reno"
Jon Hamm, "Fargo"
Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"
Brie Larson, "Lecciones de química"
Juno Temple, "Fargo"
Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"
Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Mejor actor de reparto de serie dramática

Tadanobu Asano, "Shogun"
Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"
Takehiro Hira, "Shogun"
Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"
Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

Mejor actriz de reparto de serie dramática

Christine Baranski, "La era dorada"
Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"
Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"
Lesley Manville, "The Crown"
Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"
Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"

Mejor actor de reparto de comedia

Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"
Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"
Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"
Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia

Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"
Liza Colon-Zayas, "The Bear"
Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

Mejor actor de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión

Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"
Robert Downey Jr., "El simpatizante"
Tom Goodman-Hill, "Bebé reno"
John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"
Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"
Lewis Pullman, "Lecciones de química"
Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Mejor actriz de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión

Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"
Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"
Jessica Gunning, "Babé reno"
Aja Naomi King, "Lecciones de química"
Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
Nava Mau, "Bebé reno"
Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"

Brad Pitt, actor - Foto: EFE
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt oficializó su relación con importante diseñadora de joyas durante el Festival de cine de Venecia

El regreso de Linkin Park con su nueva vocalista, Emily Armstrong / FOTO: AFP
Colombia

Ministro colombiano da razón del porqué Linkin Park eligió a Bogotá como la única ciudad de Latinoamérica para su gira mundial

Feid, Karol G, Maluma - Foto EFE
España

Esta es la ciudad que prohíbe escuchar reguetón una vez al año; aquellos que incumplan reciben una multa

Opinión

Ver más
Héctor Schamis Héctor Schamis

Gobierno venezolano en el exilio

Por: Héctor Schamis
Arturo McFields Arturo McFields

Edmundo juramentaría en el extranjero, como lo hicieron presidentes de Francia, Polonia y Checoslovaquia

Por: Arturo McFields
Asdrúbal Aguiar Opinión

Democracia de ciudadanos

Por: Asdrúbal Aguiar
Yulia Tsyrfa, Profesora asociada de estudios regionales, Instituto de relaciones internacionales de Kyiv, Ucrania. Ucrania

La fórmula de paz ucraniana y su dimensión global: por qué es importante para la comunidad mundial

Por: Yulia Tsyrfa

